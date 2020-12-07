El Paso has 9 more virus deaths, active cases remain near all-time high

Coronavirus

El Paso, Texas — The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 9 more coronavirus-related deaths Monday morning, elevating the death toll to 1,019.

Health officials say all nine deaths happened in October. As we previously reported epidemiological investigations to certify the cause of death can take weeks.

The latest victims include seven women and two men ranging in age from their 50s to 80s.

Health leaders also reported 453 new virus infections on Monday, with the total number of active infections in the county now standing at 37,913.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 90,322 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 50,637 reported recoveries. Although doctors note that some recovered persons may face long-term health issues stemming from having been infected.

Complete health department data on the virus can be found at EPstrong.org.