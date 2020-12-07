Only 1 of state’s 17 new virus deaths is in southern New Mexico, but infections rise

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico reported an additional 1,872 additional known Covid-19 cases and 17 more deaths on Monday.

Among the latest deaths was just one in southern New Mexico, a woman in her 70s from Luna County who died while hospitalized.

The additional cases reported Monday increased the statewide total to 109,947 infections while the death toll rose to 1,756.

Of those additional cases, about 10% or 191 were from Dona Ana County - which now has recorded 14,777 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Data analyzed by KOB-TV in Albuquerque showed the daily testing positivity rate for New Mexico at 14.3% on Monday.

New Mexico hospital officials also continued to warn of an overburdened healthcare system as hospitalizations remained high at a tally of 935 patients across the state on Monday.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.