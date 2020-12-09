New Mexico virus infections total nearly 113,000 – with 15,000 in Doña Ana County

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico on Wednesday reported an additional 1,759 Covid-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to nearly 113,000 since the pandemic began.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 119 of those were in Doña Ana County for a pandemic total just two shy of 15,000. That means Doña Ana County has seen 13% of the state's infections throughout the pandemic.

An additional 34 deaths also were reported Wednesday across the state, including a McKinley County woman in her 30s who had underlying conditions, taking the death toll to 1,823. None of the added deaths reported Wednesday were in southern New Mexico.

The state reported that 917 people were currently being treated for Covid-19 in New Mexico hospitals on Wednesday. Recoveries to date in the state were listed at 40,058, according to health officials.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.