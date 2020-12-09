Southern New Mexico sees 7 of state’s 33 virus deaths in delayed report from Tuesday

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced 33 additional Covid-19-related deaths in Tuesday's delayed report on virus case data that was triggered by a computer glitch.

Seven of those deaths occurred in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Luna counties and included:

3 women in their 60s from Doña Ana County, all of whom were hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to Covid-19 now stands at 1,789, with 221 in Doña Ana County and 32 in Luna County.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,271 additional Covid-19 cases for Tuesday. There were 106 of those new cases in Doña Ana County.

That gives New Mexico a total of 111,202 cases so far, with Doña Ana County seeing 14,879 of those infections.

A separate report with Wednesday's data was expected to be released later Wednesday afternoon, according to state health officials.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.