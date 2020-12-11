New Mexico has 2nd highest daily virus death count at 43: Otero has 1, Doña Ana with 4

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials said Friday that another 43 people in the state had died due to Covid-19 complications, marking the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic began.

Nearly two-thirds of the latest fatalities involved people in the 70s or older, while one of the deaths was a McKinley County man in his 20s who had underlying conditions.

Four of the deaths came from southern New Mexico:

A woman in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Arbors of Del Rey nursing facility in Las Cruces.

“We cannot become numb to this,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a tweet Friday evening. “My prayers are with the loved ones of these New Mexicans. Let’s all do everything we can to stop this terrible virus.”

State officials also reported an additional 1,849 confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 116,565. Of those, 101 of the new cases occurred in Doña Ana County which has seen 15,203 infections to date.

New Mexico is preparing next week to receive its first round of virus vaccine doses. Under the state's distribution plan, frontline health care workers will be first in line.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.