CDC votes to prioritize older adults and front-line essential workers for next phase of Covid-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted 13-1 to prioritize adults ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines in phase 1b of allocation as a second vaccine began rolling out to hospitals.

The developments came as a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. The U.S. is trying to ramp up a vaccination program that only began in the last week.

The committee vote also included prioritizing adults ages 65 to 75, people ages 16 to 64 who have high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers in Phase 1c of allocation.

"They really serve to address the current lack of vaccine supply and address those individuals with the highest risk for disease," Dr. José Romero, the ACIP chair and secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said about the new recommendations.

The committee met on Sunday to discuss phases 1b and 1c of vaccine distribution. In a previous meeting earlier this month, the group voted on phase 1a, which advised giving the first round of vaccines to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

There are now two Covid-19 vaccines – Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna’s – authorized for emergency use in the United States.

The CDC says initial shots have gone so far to about 556,000 Americans.

Trucks left the Olive Branch, Mississippi, factory, near Memphis, Tennessee, with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday.