Free at-home Covid-19 tests now available for New Mexico residents

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexicans can now order free, at-home Covid-19 tests.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday that people in New Mexico can order the self-administered saliva tests.

The tests are requested online from Vault Health and mailed to your home. You then do a Zoom call with a testing supervisor who watches you do the saliva test before you mail it back, ABC affiliate KOAT explains.



The lab confirmed results are ready within 48 hours of the lab getting your test back and there is no charge for the test or the results.

“We need more New Mexicans to get tested,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We’ve worked hard every single day this year to make testing fast, easy and accessible to everyone. We ensured, from the very start, that cost would not be an obstacle for New Mexicans needing a Covid-19 test. And right now testing is one of the best ways to get New Mexico from ‘red’ to ‘green.’ We can drive down county positivity rates, help more businesses and workers get safely back on their feet and keep more New Mexicans healthy. But it all starts with you, and it starts with getting a test. This is a very, very promising development.”

The test is available to anyone regardless if you’re symptomatic and asymptomatic.

To order a test or for more information, click here.