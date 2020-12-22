Pfizer nears deal with Trump administration for millions more virus vaccine doses

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC -- Pfizer is close to announcing a deal with the Trump Administration to supply tens of millions of additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in exchange for federal government help with access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times and the Washington Post each reported on Tuesday.

That deal could be publicly unveiled as soon as Wednesday, the newspapers reported, citing sources with knowledge of the agreement discussions.

The federal government would receive 100 million more doses from Pfizer for the spring and summer of next year, the reports indicated. It would be on top of the 100 million doses that are already in the process of being distributed currently in the U.S.

In exchange for the added doses, which the Trump administration had previously passed on securing, the president would reportedly invoke the Defense Production Act to provide Pfizer improved access to products it needs to make the vaccine.