City rolls out Covid-19 vaccine registration process for ‘at-risk’ El Pasoans as Moderna doses arrive

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas – On the heels of word from local health officials that they planned to soon begin vaccinating "at-risk populations" for Covid-19, the City of El Paso on Thursday rolled out a registration process as it simultaneously announced the arrival of 2,400 Moderna vaccine doses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services late Wednesday night advised city officials they can utilize the latest vaccine doses both for first- responders and healthcare personnel - and also - those ages 65 and older as well as individuals with chronic medical conditions. (Click here for details on who meets that criteria.)

Those who are part of these "priority groups" can pre-register with the city to receive the vaccine by clicking on this link and submitting the form. Once they are signed up, officials said those El Pasoans will be advised about shot availability and next steps in the process.

Detailed information about El Paso's vaccination efforts can be found online at epstrong.org by clicking on the vaccination page of the website.