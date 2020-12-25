El Paso has 21 virus deaths reported on Christmas

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported 21 deaths stemming from the coronavirus on Christmas morning.

The latest victims included:

5 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

2 men in their 60s

2 women in their 60s

5 women in their 70s

1 man in his 80s

2 women in their 80s

3 men in their 90s

El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,392.

As of Christmas morning, there were also 441 people hospitalized because of the virus in El Paso and 170 of those patients were listed in intensive care.

Officials on Friday also reported 264 new virus cases and 30 delayed positive results. There are currently 34,911 active cases.

It's also estimated that 59,815 El Pasoans (nearly 62%) have recovered to date from Covid-19, although doctors caution that some recovered persons may still experience ongoing health issues as a result of having been infected.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.