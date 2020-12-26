No new El Paso virus deaths reported; hospitalizations at lowest level since mid-October

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported 331 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, but for the first time in months there were no additional virus deaths announced.

The cumulative pandemic death count remained at 1,392, with 108 of those fatalities reported over the past week. There remains over 500 deaths still under investigation, so the tally of deceased due to the virus will increase in the days to come.

The number of active Covid-19 infections as of Saturday was 35,242.

There were currently 431 people hospitalized in El Paso due to the virus, which officials said represented 19% of all hospitalizations - the lowest level since mid-October.

Of those 431 hospital virus patients, 167 were listed in intensive care and 132 required the use of ventilators.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.