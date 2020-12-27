El Paso sees 5 more virus deaths as total nears 1,400

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso's death toll from Covid-19 neared 1,400 on Sunday as health officials reported five added deaths just a day after reporting none for the first time in months.

A woman in her 40s was the youngest of the latest victims reported. The others included two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s. That brought the county's pandemic death total to 1,397.

There were also 114 new virus cases reported Sunday, with 11 delayed positives, as the number of active infections among El Pasoans stood at 35,153.

Hospitalizations due to the virus fell yet again Sunday to 414, which amounts to 18% of all hospitalizations in El Paso. However, significant numbers of those patients remained in the ICU (174) and on ventilators (137).

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.