Your guide for who to call to try and get a virus vaccine in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Doses of the Covid-19 vaccine began arriving in El Paso three weeks ago, marking a significant milestone in the battle against the virus. But it will be months before vaccine doses are widely available, and the rollout is leaving eligible El Pasoans with more questions than answers.

For now, the limited supply is reserved for front-line health care workers and certain high-risk populations: those over age 65 or people of most ages with critical health conditions.

How can you get the Covid-19 vaccine?

One option is to register online with the El Paso health department by clicking here for the direct link.

In addition, vaccine shipments have been made to a range of health care providers — including health clinics and hospitals.

The state of Texas maps out a list of vaccine provider locations that you can look at by clicking here.

For ease of use, here's the locations the state lists in El Paso as of Monday, along with contact phone numbers. (One important caveat provided by the state: Not all the providers listed below are necessarily vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups.)