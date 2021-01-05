Patience runs low among elderly El Pasoans seeking virus vaccine

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The average age of residents at the Monte Vista nursing home in El Paso is between 85 and 90.

Residents there thought they had a provider who would come down to the facility and vaccinate them against Covid-19.

The problem is, the provider did not acquire the contract to become a vaccination provider, leaving 96-year-old Lee Sterne and a hundred other residents to find one.

"I'm at the very bottom of the county's list," said Sterne.

Sterne and fellow residents thought they would be at the top of the list for vaccinations.

Sterne's grandmother died during the Spanish flu. He survived World War II, the Great Depression, and has so far has escaped Covid-19.

'We've been extraordinarily lucky. We've had people on the facility that have tested positive. We have people that have developed Covid. But so far none of our residents had it. Yet it's only a matter of time before we do, our luck can't hold forever," said Sterne.

And that's what worries him and other nursing home residents - will their luck hold out until they receive the vaccine.

Sterne said they were told they did not have to find a provider because the same person who's administered flu shots in the past would vaccinate them.

Now, Monte Vista residents are left scrambling to find a vaccine administrator.

Although age 96, Sterne is tech savvy and took it upon himself to log onto the EPstrong.org website to sign himself up for a vaccine.

Sterne said that although his name is on the list to be next in line, he doesn't believe officials have information that would prioritize him among the most in need, such as his age and multiple underlying conditions.

"We need the vaccine. According to state and federal requirements, we're supposed to be ahead of people that are just 65 and that group. And we're not, and there's no way we can get ahead of that group without the help of someone that will point it out to county officials," Sterne added.

Sterne said he has not received any calls back from city or county officials, and that neither he or his fellow residents know where to turn to get a vaccine that could potentially save their lives.

Sterne indicated he finds the entire process infuriating.

El Paso's city manager on Tuesday told the public to be patient - and they will eventually get the vaccine.

But because Sterne and the home's other residents are among the most vulnerable, and because Covid-19 has already been found in their facility, their patience is running low.