Doña Ana County sees 5 of New Mexico’s 30 latest virus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Mexico approached 158,000 as an additional 893 cases were reported Tuesday by state health officials.

That included 105 new cases in Doña Ana County, which saw its pandemic total reach 19,100.

State health officials also reported another 30 deaths, bringing the statewide tally to nearly 2,800 since the pandemic began.

Five of those latest deaths occurred in Dona Ana County, with the victims ranging in age from their 40s to 80s, and included:

A woman in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.