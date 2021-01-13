1st case of highly contagious UK virus variant found in New Mexico

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant in the state.

The B.1.1.7 variant was found in a man in his 60s who is associated with traveling to the U.K. in December.

The man is currently recovering from a mild illness, no hospitalization was required, according to ABC affiliate KOAT.

At this point, officials with the DOH have not identified any close contacts within the state.

The variant is not believed to be any more lethal than the current Covid-19 virus, but it is thought to be much more contagious.