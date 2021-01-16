What to do if you miss the phone call from the City of El Paso to schedule your Covid-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- What happens if you register for your Covid-19 vaccine but then miss the phone call to schedule your appointment?

It's a concern and worry for many El Pasoans.

There are more than 125,000 El Pasoans registered to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The volume of calls the city is seeing at this point is unprecedented, leading to some missing that important call.

“He missed out on getting his Covid vaccine this week and he was really upset yesterday, and he said, ‘They never called me and now they are out of shots,'" Ruth Romero said about her father. "He never received a call back and to this day he hasn’t received a call."

Romero said her family is concerned their father Leo is in a race against the clock to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“He has a heart condition and has a liver condition and when he asked his cardiologist, ‘What if I don’t get the shot?’ The cardiologist point blank said, ‘You will die’,” Romero said.

City officials said they are working diligently to get everyone the Covid-19 vaccine who qualify.

“We are pooling our resources," Fire Chief Mario D'Agostino said. "We talk about team El Paso that is over 6,000 strong so we have members from all over the city helping out to reach out to make these calls. While we are not calling 125,000 people, you got to imagine right now we are scheduling 1,000 for tomorrow that’s a lot of calls that need to be made."

City officials said they are working to handle the volume of calls. If you miss a call to confirm an appointment, you are asked to call 915-212-6843.