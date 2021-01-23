Antibody infusion treatment saves 100 El Pasoans from virus hospitalization

Coronavirus

EL Paso, Texas – The doctor in charge of overseeing the Covid-19 antibody infusion treatment site believes it has saved more than 100 El Pasoans from being hospitalized with the virus.

“We’re just now starting to get a follow-up on patients who have been treated,” said Dr. Edward Michelson, chair of emergency medicine with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso.

“Anecdotally, we’ve heard of cases of people feeling much better within a day or two. We’re only aware of a small number of hospitalizations. I think it is possible we’ve saved over 100 hospitalizations by having over 1,000 people treated,” Michelson added.

The infusion center has operated out of the El Paso Convention Center. The treatment is for people who are at high risk of developing more severe Covid-19 symptoms and have chronic health conditions.

People are not eligible if they are hospitalized or on a ventilator.

For more information on how to qualify for this treatment, visit epstrong.org.