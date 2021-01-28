Virus cases, deaths trend downward in New Mexico; Doña Ana Co. sees 66 new cases, 1 death

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Thursday reported an additional 678 confirmed Covid-19 infections, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to nearly 172,000 cases.

The latest figures included 66 new cases and the death of a woman in her 90s in Doña Ana County.

Overall, confirmed cases and related deaths have been trending downward along with hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were 556 patients hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-19.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that the state's public health measures are making a difference and that spread of the virus slows every time people stay home and avoid gatherings.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are underway for the oldest New Mexicans as well as younger residents who have pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk. State officials have said the pace of vaccinations is limited by supplies.

More than 86% of the 276,850 doses that have been shipped to New Mexico have been administered.

State data shows more than 530,000 residents have registered online to receive the vaccine.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.