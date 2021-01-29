6 new El Paso virus deaths, nearly 400 more cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials reported six more coronavirus deaths on Friday morning and 393 added cases.

The latest deaths included:

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 70s

2 men in their 80s

As of Friday, the death toll reached 1,681, while there were 35,197 active infections.

Health officials advised that 75,188 individuals have recovered to date, although doctors indicate that some recovered persons will face ongoing health issues as a result of having been infected.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPStrong.org.