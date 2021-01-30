8 new El Paso virus deaths, nearly 500 more cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported eight new coronavirus deaths on Saturday morning and 493 added cases.

The latest fatality victims included:

1 man in his 30s

1 man in her 50s

1 woman in her 60s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 80s

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 90s

The number of active infections among El Pasoans was 35,473 on Saturday. The total cases reported since the start of the pandemic is 113,145.

As of Saturday morning, there were 427 patients in El Paso hospitals being treated for Covid-related illness, including 166 in intensive care and 97 on ventilators.

Health officials listed 75,398 El Paso County residents as having recovered from Covid-19 to date, although doctors advise that some of those recovered individuals will continue to experience long-term health consequences as a result of having been infected.

Complete El Paso health department data on the virus can be found online at EPStrong.org.