UMC opened online registration at 12:30 PM for thousands more virus vaccinations

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center said Saturday it has now received thousands more doses of coronavirus vaccine to distribute at its vaccination mega-site at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Registration will open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at UMCelpaso.org for those in state vaccination categories 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare workers, first-responders, anyone 65 and older or others with certain underlying health conditions.

The website will only accept registrations until all open appointments are scheduled. After that point, the site will close access.

The last two times UMC received vaccine shipments and took registrations online, all appointments for shots were filled within a matter of minutes. It took just five minutes a week ago to fill all the slots, down from 12 minutes the prior week.

Like UMC, the city of El Paso is also providing public vaccine distribution at a mega-site; the city site is near the airport and appointment pre-registration is available at EPCovidVaccine.com or by phoning 21-COVID (212-6843). Unlike UMC, the city site keeps a waiting list and contacts those who have signed-up when it's their turn to be vaccinated.