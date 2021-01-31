3 new El Paso virus deaths and almost 500 added cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported three new coronavirus deaths on Sunday morning and 492 added cases.

The latest fatality victims included a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and another man in his 80s. As of Sunday, the death toll reached 1,692,

The number of active infections among El Pasoans was 35,529 on Sunday. The total cases reported since the start of the pandemic is 113,637.

Health officials listed 75,832 El Paso County residents as having recovered from Covid-19 to date, although doctors advise that some of those recovered individuals will continue to experience long-term health consequences as a result of having been infected.

Complete El Paso health department data on the virus can be found online at EPStrong.org.