New Mexico health leaders say virus cases on decline; state among tops in nation for vaccinations

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Infection rates and daily deaths are tending downward in New Mexico. The seven-day rolling average of the rate of positive cases decreased over the past two weeks to 4.9% from 9.5%. Average daily deaths numbered about 20, down from 28.

As of Wednesday, there had been a total of 316,150 vaccines delivered to New Mexico, with 291,742 of those vaccines administered. And there have been 67,106-second doses administered, which means 3.2% of the state is now fully vaccinated. New Mexico has the fourth-highest vaccination rate among all states in the nation.

You can watch the entire briefing in the video player at the top of this article.