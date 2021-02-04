El Paso reports 31 virus deaths, most in single day since December

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 31 additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday mornings, the most reported in a single-day since Dec. 23.

The health department clarified that the deaths happened over a span of the past three months.

The deaths include:

1 – male in his 40s

4 – males in their 50s

3 – females in their 60s

4 – males in their 60s

5 – males in their 70s

4 – females in their 70s

3 – males in their 80s

6 – females in their 80s

1 – male in his 90s

Health officials also reported 455 new cases.

The number of active cases now stands at 35,270. There have been 115,298 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in El Paso, with 77,726 reported recoveries.

