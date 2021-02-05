City of El Paso receives 6k more vaccines, to open west side drive-thru site

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso on Friday said its latest coronavirus vaccine shipment had arrived, with 1,000 more doses allocated than prior occasions.

In past weeks, the city has received 5,000 doses each time - but this latest allocation grew to 6,000, officials said.

City leaders indicated they plan to soon open a drive-thru vaccination site at the Don Haskins Rec Center in west El Paso.

The drive-thru vaccinations will be by appointment only. The city continued to encourage El Pasoans to pre-register online at epcovidvaccine.com.

Officials also reiterated an announcement made earlier this week that 20% of these latest vaccine doses are being set aside specifically for the vaccinations of so-called ‘super seniors’ - those over age 75.