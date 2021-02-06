UMC fills 4,500 vaccine slots in 15 minutes Saturday, offering Tuesday sign-up for ‘super seniors’

Coronavirus

UPDATE: University Medical Center's 4,500 appointment slots to receive the vaccine filled up in 15 minutes on Saturday after online registration was opened with no advanced announcement.

But a UMC official said the hospital would hold a special appointment registration coming up on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for "super seniors" - those 75 years of age and older.

At that time, "super seniors" can register online at UMCelpaso.org or by calling 915-200-2700. Both the telephone number and website will close after available appointments are taken on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center said Saturday it had received another shipment of coronavirus vaccine to distribute at its vaccination mega-site at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Registration opened at Noon online at UMCelpaso.org. For the second week in a row, the hospital gave no advance notice; it sent out an alert to the media as it opened registration.

The appointment portal is for those in state vaccination categories 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare workers, first-responders, anyone 65 and older or others with certain underlying health conditions.

The UMC website will only accept registrations until all the open appointments are scheduled. After that point, the site will close access.

On prior occasions when UMC has received vaccine shipments and took registrations online, all the appointments for shots were typically filled within a matter of minutes.

A UMC spokesman has previously indicated the hospital is mindful that some elderly El Pasoans don’t have internet access to be able to sign up for an appointment online.

If you have a family member or relative 75 or older who falls in this situation, you can email UMC in the hopes that they *may* be able to accommodate them with an appointment at some point.

You can submit their/your information by emailing: comments-questions@umcelpaso.org.

In addition to UMC, the city of El Paso is also providing public vaccine distribution at a mega-site; the city site is near the airport and appointment pre-registration is available at EPCovidVaccine.com or by phoning 21-COVID (212-6843). Unlike UMC, the city site keeps a waiting list and contacts those who have signed-up when it's their turn to be vaccinated.