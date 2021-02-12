UMC rescheduling 5,000 2nd dose vaccine appointments; delaying 1st dose sign ups

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas – University Medical Center announced Friday that it will reschedule 5,000 appointments for second doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine due to a shipping delay.

Also as a result of the delay, the hospital said it wouldn't be opening up online or phone registration this week for new, first-time appointments. UMC typically opens up its appointment portal on Saturdays.

Those with Moderna second dose appointments who are impacted by the delay were originally scheduled between Sunday and Thursday (Feb. 14-18), UMC officials said.

"UMC is directly contacting those affected by this change. Once we have confirmation as to when the second dose of Moderna will arrive, we will be contacting each of those individuals to schedule their appointment," the hospital said in a statement.

Officials also emphasized that those who have appointments through UMC to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine between Feb. 16 and Feb. 20 are not impacted.

"The State (of Texas) has authorized for UMC to use next week’s first-dose Pfizer shipment to vaccinate those coming in for a second dose," UMC spokesman Ryan Mielke explained.