8 more El Paso virus deaths as pandemic toll hits 1,828

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported eight additional coronavirus deaths on Saturday morning, raising the county's official pandemic death toll to 1,828.

The latest victims included a man in his 60s, three men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man and two women in their 90s.

El Paso also saw 433 added cases on Saturday, with the number of active infections put at 8,054.

There were 383 patients hospitalized in El Paso on Saturday due to Covid-related illness, with 142 listed in intensive care and 105 requiring ventilators.

Health officials said there have been 108,726 El Pasoans, or roughly 90% of those infected, who have recovered from Covid-19. However, doctors caution that some recovered persons may face long-term health issues as a result of having been infected.