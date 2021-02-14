Man, woman each in their 30s among 23 new El Paso virus deaths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- A man and a woman in their 30s were among 23 additional coronavirus deaths reported by El Paso health officials on Sunday morning.

The latest victims included:

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 30s

2 women in their 50s

2 men in their 50s

6 men in their 60s

2 women in their 60s

2 men in their 70s

3 women in their 70s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

In addition to the deaths, El Paso health leaders also reported 328 added virus cases on Sunday. There were now 7,974 active infections in the county.

Complete El Paso Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org.