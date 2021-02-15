El Paso’s virus vaccination efforts go on despite winter storm

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Both El Paso city and the county continued administering the coronavirus vaccine on Monday after a winter storm blew into the Borderland, making driving conditions slick and difficult.

University Medical Center said there were 1,000 people it had scheduled to get the vaccine on Monday at the El Paso County Coliseum. The city of El Paso was also vaccinating people at its George Perry mega-site and at the Don Haskins Recreation Center Monday.

On Sunday as the storm first blew in, UMC decided not to cancel vaccine appointments. That raised questions about whether or not people would brave the elements to make it to their appointment.

According to a UMC spokesman, the vaccination efforts on Sunday were a success. Almost all of those who were scheduled to receive their vaccines did show up and got vaccinated.

Approximately 700 doses were given out and UMC said there were no major issues.

The UMC spokesman said a "handful" of people did miss out on their appointment Sunday, but their scheduling team had reached out to reschedule those for Monday.