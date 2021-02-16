Storm impacts UMC virus vaccine shipments; 2nd dose shots delayed

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The winter storm that hit the Borderland and a large swath of the nation is now responsible for a delay in coronavirus vaccine shipments to El Paso, officials said Tuesday.

University Medical Center said two shipments of vaccines for the hospital's vaccination hub at the El Paso County Coliseum have been delayed due to weather conditions.

UMC spokesman Ryan Mielke said the staff were "trying to reach out to people who had appointments today and tomorrow to let them know that their Pfizer and Moderna second dose appointments will have to be rescheduled."

Those people showing up at the vaccine hub site on Tuesday were being turned away as a result of the vaccines not arriving as scheduled.

The vaccine shipments are coming from Kalamazoo, Michigan and were supposed to arrive Monday night, but officials were told the transportation of the doses had been delayed.

Mielke said UMC was still waiting to hear when those vaccines will arrive and he couldn't immediately say how many doses would be in those two shipments.