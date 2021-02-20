El Paso sees 12 more virus deaths; pandemic fatality toll is 1,974

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials on Saturday reported a dozen additional deaths from Covid-19, raising the county's pandemic death toll to 1,974 deaths.

The latest deaths included:

1 woman in her 50s

1 man in his 50s

2 women in their 60s

3 men in their 60s

2 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70s

1 man in his 80s

Officials also reported 213 new and delayed virus cases on Saturday. They indicated there are currently 6,817 active infections in El Paso County.

As of Saturday morning, there were 387 El Pasoans hospitalized with virus-related illness; 149 of those patients were listed in intensive care, with 94 on ventilators.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be viewed online at EPStrong.org.