El Paso sees 6 more virus deaths, over 500 new infections

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials on Sunday morning reported a half-dozen additional deaths from Covid-19 and 521 more virus case.

The latest deaths included a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, and a man and two women in their 80s.

To date, there have been 1,980 virus-related deaths in El Paso County and a cumulative total of 121,503 cases. Of those, 6,862 were active cases on Sunday.

In addition, there were 381 hospitalizations on Sunday due to Covid-related illness - with 146 of those patients listed in intensive care and 94 requiring the use of ventilators.

Health officials estimate that 112,226 El Pasoans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic broke out last March, however doctors caution that some of those people still experience on-going health issues as a result of having been infected.

As of Sunday morning, officials said 194,000 vaccine doses had been allocated to El Paso providers, with 167,731 being administered.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 is available online at EPStrong.org.