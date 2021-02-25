Skip to Content
Watch LIVE: Abbott unveils Texas seniors vaccine effort

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in Corpus Christi Thursday to hold a news conference honoring the local fire department for their vaccine program. The Corpus Christi Fire Department began vaccinating seniors in partnership with Meals on Wheels through a program called "Save Our Seniors (SOS)." 

"The success that has been achieved by Corpus Christi, it is so important that we are announcing a statewide program to 'Save our Seniors,' " Abbott said. 1,100 national guardsmen across the state will help communities across Texas vaccinate home-bound seniors, Abbott said. 

Abbott also said there will be a record amount of vaccines available across Texas this week.

