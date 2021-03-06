10 latest El Paso virus deaths include woman in her 30s

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials reported ten additional Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, raising the county's pandemic fatality count to 2,173.

The latest deaths included a woman in her 30s, 3 men in their 60s, 2 men and a woman in their 70s, and a man and 2 women in their 80s.

Officials also reported 190 added virus cases Saturday, with the number of active infections at 5,165 and a cumulative case total of 125,250.

To date, officials estimated 117,607 El Pasoans have recovered from the virus. But just this past week, El Paso infectious disease experts and a nationwide study showed that up to 30% of those who are considered recovered may still suffer from long-term symptoms.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data visit EPStrong.org.