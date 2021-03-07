2 new El Paso virus deaths as cases, hospitalizations drop

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported two added deaths Sunday due to the coronavirus, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 2,175.

The latest victims were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80.

Officials also reported 122 additional virus cases, for a a cumulative total of 125,372. As of Sunday, 4,945 of those cases were active.

There were 265 patients hospitalized in El Paso on Sunday for virus-related illness, including 110 in the ICU and 85 on ventilators.

"The number of hospitalizations and new cases (has) dropped to levels not seen in five or six months," observed El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore in his weekly analysis.

Moore noted new infections are at the lowest point since the fall surge in late September, while the number of those in hospitals and intensive care is the lowest rate since mid-October.

For a complete look at El Paso health department Covid-19 data visit EPStrong.org.