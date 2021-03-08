Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Watch LIVE at Noon: El Paso mayor, county judge hold vaccine briefing

El Paso County Judge Samaniego (left) and Mayor Leeser (right).
EL PASO, Texas -- Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego scheduled a noon news conference Monday at El Paso City Hall to discuss coronavirus vaccinations.

A statement said the leaders "will make a joint presentation of the community vaccine dashboard." It didn't elaborate further.

Both the city and the county have been working to create a combined vaccine registration system as opposed to the separate processes the two have been using to date.

