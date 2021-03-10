El Paso man released from UMC to cheers after 133 days hospitalized for Covid-19

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Covid-19 patient is on the road to recovery after spending 133 days in the hospital.

Javier Gutierrez arrived at University Medical Center on Oct. 28. The 48-year-old patient was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

About 200 hospital staff lined the halls of UMC to cheer on Javier, who was escorted by his wife Anna, as he made his departure.

UMC said Gutierrez was headed to a rehabilitation center before making his way home.