‘Hospitals are doing very well’: Weekly Check-in with TTUHSC’s Dr. Michelson

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Every week, ABC-7 anchor Mauricio Casillas will speak to Dr. Edward Michelson. Dr. Michelson is the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Here's the Q&A for March 11:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Edward Michelson (Chairman, Dept. of Emergency medicine TTUHSC El Paso): "This past week has been excellent. We continue to vaccinate El Pasoans at a fast rate. We also now have a third tool in our tool chest and that is the third vaccine from J&J."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Dr. Michelson: "Hospitals are doing very well as it relates to Covid. We're starting to get busy now with all the non-Covid patients. I think for a period of time, people were afraid to come to the hospital, because of worries about Covid. Now what we're seeing is actually much sicker individuals coming because of that delay."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Dr. Michelson: "We must be careful during spring break. I can remember last spring when we saw crowds of young people congregating very close without masks. We have to avoid that this year. Hopefully by next Spring Break, we can be totally back to normal."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Dr. Michelson: "The most eye-opening thing I've seen this week is how our local community is reacting to the governor's relaxation of the mandate to wear masks and to distance. I'm very appreciative of the fact that El Pasoans are doing the right thing. They're remaining cautious. They're remaining vigilant. We don't want to see a new spring surge."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Dr. Michelson: "My prediction for next week is more of the same. I'm encouraged by the fact that our positivity rate remains under five percent. We're only seeing between 150-200 new cases a day, and I hope that number goes even lower."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Dr. Michelson: "Looking at our numbers of patients vaccinated. We're up over 160,000 El Pasoans who have received their first dose."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Dr. Michelson: "Enjoy the upcoming holidays and the weather outdoors. Have your meals and your drinks outside in fresh air. Avoid crowded spaces."