10 more El Paso virus deaths – youngest victim in her 30s

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials on Saturday morning reported ten more deaths due to Covid-19.

The latest victims included:

1 woman in her 30s

1 man in his 40s

2 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 60s

2 men in their 70s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

Officials also said there were 225 additional conronavirus cases to report Saturday. The number of active infections in El Paso County now totals 3,836.

Compete El Paso health department Covid-19 data is available at EPstrong.org.