2 new deaths, 155 added virus cases as El Paso ranks 2nd in nation for total pandemic infections

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported two new deaths and 155 additional Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

The latest deaths included a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s, raising the pandemic fatality count to 2,246.

As of Sunday there were 3,816 active infections out of a cumulative count of 126,796 cases — that's roughly one in every seven residents testing positive since the first El Paso case was reported a year ago.

"El Paso has had more than 15,000 Covid-19 infections for every 100,000 residents since the pandemic began," observes El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore in his weekly analysis. "Only one other county with more than 500,000 people — Miami-Dade in Florida — has had a higher infection rate in that time."

For a complete look at El Paso health department data on Covid-19 visit EPStrong.org.