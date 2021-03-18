UMC to open online sign-up at 6PM for 1,000 more vaccines

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center of El Paso said it would hold online appointment registration Thursday at 6 p.m. for more than 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.

Registration will open at 6 p.m. at UMCelpaso.org for those in state vaccination categories 1B and 1C, which includes school and childcare personnel along with anyone 50 years of age or older.

A UMC spokesman said it's anticipated, similarly to prior registration events, that all vaccination appointments will be filled within minutes.

The UMC website will only accept registrations until all open appointments are scheduled. After that point, the site will close access.

In addition, UMC said it was continuing Thursday afternoon to accept telephone appointment registration for seniors without internet access.

Seniors were able register starting at 9 a.m. by calling 915-200-2700. The telephone number will close after all 725 available appointments are taken, but spots remained available as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

These may be among UMC's last registration events as they work toward a consolidated registration process along with the City of El Paso that is expected to be ready soon.