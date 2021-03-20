Just 1 additional virus death reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso public health officials on Saturday reported just one new coronavirus death, raising the county's death toll to 2,323.

The latest victim was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.

Officials also reported 163 additional Covid-19 confirmed cases on Saturday. There are now 2,620 active infections out of a pandemic case tally of 127,824.

There were 230 El Pasoans hospitalized on Saturday due to Covid-related illness, with 88 of those patients remain listed in intensive care and 59 requiring the use of ventilators.

Health officials estimated there have been 122,671 recoveries to date from Covid-19, although doctors caution that some people still suffer longer-term health impacts as a result of having been infected.

Complete El Paso County coronavirus data is available online at EPstrong.org.