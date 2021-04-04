Woman in 20s, man in 30s among 5 latest El Paso Covid-19 deaths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials said Sunday that a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were among five newly reported deaths in the county from Covid-19.

The other three latest victims were identified as a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s. El Paso's cumulative pandemic death toll has now reached 2,424 deaths.

Although the elderly population is generally at greater risk of succumbing to Covid-19, health department data shows the virus has now claimed the lives of 13 El Pasoans in their 20s and 42 El Pasoans in their 30s. The community's two youngest victims were just teenagers, records indicate.

Over 100 victims have been in their 40s and nearly 300 in their 50s. Those in the 60s through 80s age brackets account for roughly 1,700 deaths - over 500 in each of those three brackets. The data shows that in the oldest age groups, over 200 fatalities have involved those in their 90s, with a half-dozen victims being age 100 or older.

Also Sunday, health officials reported 76 additional virus cases in El Paso. El Paso's cumulative case count is now 130,102, with officials indicating that 2,114 of those are active infections.

On Sunday morning, there were 157 El Pasoans hospitalized due to virus-related illness, with 59 of those patients listed in intensive care and 41 requiring the use of ventilators.

Complete virus data from the El Paso health department is available by visiting EPStrong.org.