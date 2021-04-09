Half-dozen more Covid-19 deaths reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Friday reported a half-dozen new Covid-19 deaths along with 129 additional confirmed cases.

The latest deaths included a man and a woman in their 60s, a woman in her 70s, 2 men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The pandemic totals for El Paso County have now reached 2,464 deaths and 131,004 cases, of which 2,336 represent active infections.

Health officials estimate that 126,054 El Pasoans have recovered from being infected with the coronavirus, although doctors caution that some recovered persons can still experience longer-term health impacts as a result of having been infected.

As of Friday, the health department indicated 473,170 vaccine doses have been distributed to date in El Paso, out of which 457,125 have been administered by shot providers.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, you can visit EPStrong.org.