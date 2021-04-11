2 more virus deaths reported as data analysis shows ‘El Paso has not escaped the Covid-19 crisis’

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials reported two more deaths Sunday stemming from Covid-19.

The latest victims were two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s. Their deaths take El Paso's pandemic fatality count to 2,475.

Officials also reported 124 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of local persons infected during the pandemic to 131,283. As of Sunday, 2,379 of those infections were active cases.

"The number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths in El Paso increased over the past week, even as more El Pasoans were vaccinated against the coronavirus," observed El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore in his weekly analysis of virus data.

"This past week proved that El Paso has not escaped the Covid-19 crisis," Moore added, citing a four-week high in the number of newly confirmed cases in El Paso County.

A national Covid-19 risk tracker database maintained by The New York Times reflects that El Paso County is currently at a "very high risk of exposure" to the virus.

The newspaper calculates the risk based on cases per capita and test positivity rates.

You can view the El Paso health department's complete compilation of community Covid-19 data by visiting EPstrong.org.