3 more El Paso virus deaths; cases still rise despite vaccinations

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials reported three new Covid-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to 2,478.

The latest victims included a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Officials also reported 176 additional confirmed virus cases. The cumulative total to date is 131,549 cases, of which 2,446 of those are active infections.

Deaths and cases have been on the rise over the past week despite increasing numbers of El Pasoans getting vaccinated.

As of Monday, officials said 473,170 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been allocated to El Paso, out of which 498,161 were administered.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 is available at EPstrong.org.