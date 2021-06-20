New Mexico selects 1st winners of ‘Vax 2 the Max’ prize money

Coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The first round of 'Vax 2 the Max' sweepstakes winners were selected Friday night, but ABC affiliate KOAT reports that the state wants to make sure New Mexicans remain diligent against potential scammers targeting hopeful winners.

Four vaccinated individuals, in each public health region, won $250,000. A total of six drawings will take place through Aug. 6.

The drawings are held at the New Mexico Lottery headquarters in Albuquerque and the state uses a random number generator to select the names of the winners.

Once winners are drawn, an official representative with the Department of Health, New Mexico Lottery or Governor’s Office will directly contact the winners by phone and email.

These representatives will use information people provided when they registered with the Vax 2 the Max website to identify winners.

State officials warn that these representatives will not ask for any private personal identifying information such as your date of birth or social security number.

Once the representative has contacted the winner, an in-person meeting at a state government facility will be scheduled. At this time, the winner will be required to validate their identity, vaccination status and eligibility.

Anyone who receives a call that they believe is fraudulent should report it to the New Mexico Attorney General.

Click here to sign up for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.