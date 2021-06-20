No new El Paso virus deaths, just 9 added cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Sunday said there were no new Covid-19 deaths to report in El Paso County and just nine additional coronavirus cases.

As a result, the pandemic death total remained at 2,633. The last deaths reported were on Saturday, when three people were added to the fatality tally - including a man in his 20s.

As of Sunday, there were 305 active infections among individuals in the county. Officials also said there were 39 El Pasoans hospitalized with Covid infections, with 16 of those patients listed in intensive care.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org.